WA Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 291.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $14,836,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.37. The company had a trading volume of 201,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

