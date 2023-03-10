WA Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 702.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223,163 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. 483,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

