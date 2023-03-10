WA Asset Management LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WA Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,752. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

