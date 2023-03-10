WA Asset Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $209.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

