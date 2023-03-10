WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Down 7%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 30,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 87,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

WalkMe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $751.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

