Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $43.67 million and $3.40 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,252,089 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

