Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.90 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €11.90 ($12.66) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

TEG stock traded down €0.33 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €6.93 ($7.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,399,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of €23.06 ($24.53). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.38.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

