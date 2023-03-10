WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 368.2% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of WaveDancer stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 415,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

