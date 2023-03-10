WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $140.90 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. WAX has a total market cap of $140.90 million and $9.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00428925 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.28992522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,807,575 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,396,692,302.3863606 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05898156 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,479,213.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

