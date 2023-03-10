Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.26. 512,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,511,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Wayfair Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,558. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

