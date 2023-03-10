WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.20

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.20 ($3.40) and last traded at €3.44 ($3.66), with a volume of 5789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €3.30 ($3.51).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €3.66 and a 200-day moving average of €3.88.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

