WeBuy (WE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $322.85 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $322.85 million and $8.27 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00031979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

