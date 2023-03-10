Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in February

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wendel Price Performance

Shares of WNDLF opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. Wendel has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $110.40.

Get Wendel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price target on Wendel from €107.50 ($114.36) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel SE engages in the acquisition and management of investment portfolios. The company is involved in long-term investment in industrial, media, and services companies. It also acquires portfolios from companies, which are engaged in energy, real estate, biotechnology, media, and advertising sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.