Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 122,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 108,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Insider Activity at Westport Fuel Systems

In related news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,295 shares in the company, valued at C$655,887.34. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,296. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Featured Stories

