Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $662.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $662,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 69,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,466,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.06. 18,028,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,034,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

