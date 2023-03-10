Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $786.90 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $786,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,949. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

