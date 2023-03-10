Whalerock Point Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,038,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. 113,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,296. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

