Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wharf Stock Performance

WARFY opened at $4.37 on Friday. Wharf has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

