Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,300 ($39.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,515.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,165.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,540 ($30.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,214.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.