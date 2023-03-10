WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0563 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $43.00 million and approximately $692,296.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00353577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00027934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017450 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

