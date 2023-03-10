WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Lowered to $14.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 205.80%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.