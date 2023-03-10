Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.41 million-$246.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.22 million.
Willdan Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Willdan Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,440. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 83,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,461,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,416,129.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 119,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,422 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
