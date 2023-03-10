Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.41 million-$246.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.22 million.

Willdan Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,440. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 83,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,461,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,416,129.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 119,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,422 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Willdan Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Willdan Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

