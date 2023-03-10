Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $123.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

