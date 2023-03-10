Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 327 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

SNOW stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,106. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.63.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,053 shares of company stock worth $31,901,869 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

