Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. 526,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,581. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

