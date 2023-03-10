Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $475.68. 242,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.68. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

