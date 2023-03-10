Wrapped BNB Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $274.23 or 0.01366011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $100.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,828,634 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.