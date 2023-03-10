Wrapped BNB Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $276.38 or 0.01380613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $127.35 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,822,116 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

