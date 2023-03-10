WSP Global Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

WSP Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$175.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$181.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$162.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSP. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$181.45.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

