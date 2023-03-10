Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $109.63 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,624,279 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,659,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.