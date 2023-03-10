X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Up 0.2%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.39. Approximately 71,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 76,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period.

