Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.
Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
