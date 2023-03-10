Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

