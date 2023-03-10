XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XOMA Stock Down 1.8 %

XOMA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860. XOMA has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.

Insider Activity at XOMA

About XOMA

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $349,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

