XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
XOMA Stock Down 1.8 %
XOMA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860. XOMA has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.
XOMA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.
Insider Activity at XOMA
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAO)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.