XRP (XRP) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. XRP has a total market cap of $18.49 billion and $1.80 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00424591 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,662.17 or 0.28699544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About XRP

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

