Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Yancoal Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

Yancoal Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Yancoal Australia alerts:

About Yancoal Australia

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Yancoal Australia Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. It owns 95% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Yancoal Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yancoal Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.