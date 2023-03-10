YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

