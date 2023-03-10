York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.17. 26,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 46,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a market cap of $623.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2027 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in York Water by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after acquiring an additional 589,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in York Water by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

