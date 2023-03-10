yOUcash (YOUC) Price Reaches $0.55

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 1% against the dollar. One yOUcash token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002743 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $133.50 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00426879 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,750.43 or 0.28854210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

