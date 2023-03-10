Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 777,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,761. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,270,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,062,000 after purchasing an additional 819,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

