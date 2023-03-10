Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $18.99 on Friday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.00, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Zalando alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zalando from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.