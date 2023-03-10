Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.26% of Zebra Technologies worth $575,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,683. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.45 and its 200-day moving average is $281.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

