ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.93

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 470341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

