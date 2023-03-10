Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.95–$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00 million-$184.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.00 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.95)-(0.85) EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 3.3 %

ZUMZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 706,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,884. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $438.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zumiez by 5.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

