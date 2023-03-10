Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.95)-(0.85) EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.95–$0.85 EPS.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $438.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,670 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Zumiez by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zumiez by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

