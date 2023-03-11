1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 525,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,729. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $623.74 million, a P/E ratio of 192.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.