1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 525,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,729. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $623.74 million, a P/E ratio of 192.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

