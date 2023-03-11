1,619 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,178,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 408.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,353,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.06. 648,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,464. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,682. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

