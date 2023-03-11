180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of TURN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,297.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 75,871 shares of company stock valued at $400,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

