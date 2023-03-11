180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of TURN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,297.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 75,871 shares of company stock valued at $400,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
