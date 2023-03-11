1inch Network (1INCH) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $363.81 million and approximately $24.97 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00435131 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,019.59 or 0.29412002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,194,143 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.

The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.

One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.

Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars.

