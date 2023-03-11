1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells $12,797.70 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $12,797.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
DIBS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 338,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,155. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.