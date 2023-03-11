1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells $12,797.70 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $12,797.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

DIBS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 338,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,155. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.