1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Ross A. Paul Sells 8,538 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $37,140.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,237 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

